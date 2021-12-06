Nepal detects first two cases of Omicron variant, says health ministry

A health worker is seen through the window as he drags an oxygen cylinder towards the Covid ward as the major second wave of Covid-19 surges in Kathmandu April 26, 2021. — Reuters pic

KATHMANDU, Dec 6 — Nepal has detected its first two cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said today.

A 66-year-old foreigner, who had entered Nepal from a country with confirmed Omicron variant on November 19, and another 71-year-old person who was in close contact with him tested positive for Omicron on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement. It did not identify their nationalities.

“Both of them are in isolation and getting healthcare under the supervision of health workers,” the statement said.

Sixty-six other people who had contacts with them were traced and all tested negative, it added.

Nepal recently banned travellers from eight African countries and Hong Kong over fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. — Reuters