Suspected Omicron case found in Germany, says minister. — file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERLIN, Nov 27 — A minister in the German state of Hesse said today that the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus had very probably arrived in Germany.

“Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa,” tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western German state that is home to Frankfurt airport.

He added that a full sequencing of the variant was being carried out. — Reuters