iPhones have become targets of state-sponsored hackers. — Picture courtesy of Apple

BANGKOK, Nov 24 — Apple Inc issued today alert messages to at least five Thai activists and researchers who have been critical of the government, warning it believed their iPhones had been targeted by “state-sponsored attackers”, according to activists and the alerts reviewed by Reuters.

Apple and Thai authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment. — Reuters