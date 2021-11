File photo of a Hezbollah flag and a poster depicting Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah pictured along a street, near Sidon, Lebanon July 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

DUBAI, Nov 20 ― Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said today said that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can “change its behaviour” to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states.

Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister’s critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon’s top diplomats and recall their own envoys. ― Reuters