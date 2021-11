Britain’s Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel announced the increased threat level following the Liverpool attack. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 15 — Britain’s threat level from terrorism has been increased to severe from a previous level of substantial, meaning an attack is highly likely, following a taxi blast in Liverpool today, interior minister Priti Patel said today. — Reuters