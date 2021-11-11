UN Security Council urges end to Myanmar violence

Protesters burn a picture of Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, November 10, 2021. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 11 — The UN Security Council expressed deep concern yesterday over an escalation of violence across Myanmar and in a rare statement, agreed by the 15-members, called for an immediate end to fighting and for the military to exercise utmost restraint.

The statement comes amid reports of a buildup of heavy weapons and troops in Chin state, suggesting an imminent army attack to flush out militia groups formed after the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government in a February 1 coup. — Reuters