The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 29,409 new cases in the last 24 hours. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MOSCOW, Oct 11 — Russia reported 957 coronavirus-related deaths today, close to the all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 29,409 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase from 28,647 cases yesterday. — Reuters