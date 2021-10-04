Ukrainian police arrest hacker who caused US$150m damage to global firms

Ukrainian police said today they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than US$150 million (RM625 million). — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KYIV, Oct 4 — Ukrainian police said today they had arrested a 25-year-old man who hacked more than 100 foreign companies and caused damage worth more than US$150 million (RM625 million).

The hacker, who was not identified, used phishing attacks and hijacked software that allows computers to be accessed remotely, a police statement said. The victims included “world-famous energy and tourism companies”, it added.

The hacker was caught with the help of law enforcement officials from the United States, France, Europol and Interpol.

Police conducted searches at the homes of the defendant and his relatives.

“As a result, computer equipment, mobile phones, vehicles and more than 360 thousand dollars in cash were seized. In addition, US$1.3 million was blocked on the attacker’s cryptocurrencies,” the police said. — Reuters