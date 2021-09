The government coronavirus task force also reported 22,430 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Sept 29 — Russia today reported 857 new coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the second day in a row it has set that record.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 22,430 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. — Reuters