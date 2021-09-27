White House: Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot today

US President Joe Biden received his first Pfizer dose last December and a second in January, when he was still president-elect. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 — US President Joe Biden will receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot today, the White House said.

The 78-year-old leader, who is encouraging the boosters as a new tool against the coronavirus pandemic, will “receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with” US government health authorities’ guidelines, the White House said.

Biden will also deliver remarks on the fight against Covid. The event was scheduled for 1:00 pm (1700 GMT).

American health authorities have recommended boosters for three categories of people: those 65 and older, those 18-64 with an underlying medical condition such as diabetes or obesity, and those who are especially exposed to the virus because of their work or where they live.

About 60 million people in the United States are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot, Biden said last week.

Biden received his first Pfizer dose last December and a second in January, when he was still president-elect.

He said people who have received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations could get booster shots once studies have been completed and he expected that all Americans would be eligible “in the near term.”

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that data on Moderna and J&J boosters would be evaluated “in the coming weeks.”

Biden had wanted to launch a mass campaign of Pfizer and Moderna booster shots this week for all Americans.

But the move was put on hold by the US health authorities, dividing medical experts and triggering confusion about booster policy.

The CDC on Friday overruled its own panel of health experts to back Pfizer booster shots for individuals at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 because of their jobs. — AFP