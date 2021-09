Britain’s Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives for a Cabinet meeting, in London October 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 15 — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Michael Gove as housing minister in his reshuffle, and tasked him with also leading the government’s agenda on removing inequalities across the country.

Gove, who was previously cabinet office minister, will also have responsibility for maintaining relations between the four nations of the United Kingdom. — Reuters