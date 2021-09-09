US FDA declines emergency use approval for Humanigen's Covid-19 drug

Patient Care Technician Fanta Keita treats a Covid-19 positive patient, as she lays on the emergency room bed at Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois December 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 ― The US Food and Drug Administration declined Humanigen Inc's request for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its lenzilumab drug to treat newly hospitalised Covid-19 patients, the company said today.

“In its letter, FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for Covid-19,” the company said in a statement.

Humanigen expects an ongoing study to provide additional safety and efficacy data to support its new EUA request.

The company filed its application with the FDA for emergency use of the drug in May, citing late-stage trial data.

Humanigen also started the process of UK authorisation for the drug in June through a rolling review submission. ― Reuters