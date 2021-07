South, North Korea have restored hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties

North Korea cut the hotlines in June 2020 as cross-border ties soured after a failed second summit in February 2019 between Kim and former US President Donald Trump, which Moon had offered to mediate. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEOUL, July 27 — South and North Korea have restored their once-severed hotlines as part of efforts by the two countries’ leaders to rebuild strained ties, Seoul’s presidential Blue House said today.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have exchanged multiple letters since April and agreed to reconnect the hotlines, said Moon’s press secretary, Park Soo-hyun.

North Korea’s state media outlet, KCNA, also said all inter-Korean communication channels resumed operation at 10am Tuesday (0100 GMT) in line with an agreement between Moon and Kim.

“The two leaders have explored ways to recover relations by exchanging letters on several occasions, and agreed to restore severed hotlines as a first step for that process,” Park said in a statement. “They have also agreed to regain trust as soon as possible and foster progress on relations again.”

KCNA touted the reopening of the hotlines as “a big stride in recovering the mutual trust and promoting reconciliation.”

North Korea cut the hotlines in June 2020 as cross-border ties soured after a failed second summit in February 2019 between Kim and former US President Donald Trump, which Moon had offered to mediate.

Moon has called for a revival of the hotline and talks, pinning high hopes on US President Joe Biden to restart negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

The announcement came as the two Koreas marked the 68th anniversary of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War. Kim paid tribute to fallen soldiers and sent gifts to surviving veterans, according to KCNA. — Reuters