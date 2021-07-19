Malay Mail

Britain says most children will not be given Covid jabs

Monday, 19 Jul 2021 11:53 PM MYT

Britain will not be mass-vaccinating children as yet. — Reuters pic
LONDON, July 19 — Britain has decided against giving mass Covid-19 vaccinations to all children and they will only be offered in certain situations such as if young people have underlying health conditions, the vaccine minister said today. — Reuters

