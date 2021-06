Australia’s New South Wales extends mask mandate for Sydney as virus cluster grows

Ten new locally acquired cases were reported in NSW today, as officials fight to contain a latest cluster of the highly infectious Delta virus variant. Eight of the 10 are household contacts of previous cases in isolation. — AFP pic

SYDNEY, June 22 — Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), today reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired Covid-19 cases in nearly a week, prompting authorities to extend a mask mandate in Sydney for a week.

“There is no doubt there is an increased level of concern, given the additional numbers of cases, but ... given how absolutely contagious the virus is, we expected household contacts already in isolation were likely to get the virus,” NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Masks will be mandatory indoors in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, for another week from Thursday morning although officials stopped short of announcing further curbs as the cluster increased to 21 infections in six days.

“At this stage, we feel that the response we are having is proportionate to the risk,” Berejiklian said, although she expects more cases among household contacts.

The Delta variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as among the four Covid-19 variants of concern, most likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.

Tuesday’s data includes seven cases recorded after the 8 pm cut-off deadline, which will be included in Wednesday’s numbers.

Authorities say the latest outbreak, the first in the state in more than a month, is linked to a driver who transports overseas airline crew members and then later visited several venues, including a shopping centre in Bondi, a popular tourist hotspot.

Swift tracing systems, tough social distancing rules and a high community compliance have kept Australia’s Covid-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 30,350 cases and 910 deaths. — Reuters pic