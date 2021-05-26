UN Security Council to hold emergency Mali meeting today

The UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Mali today. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 26 ― The UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Mali behind closed doors on Wednesday at 1900 GM, diplomats said yesterday, after the country's military pushed out its transitional leaders.

The session was requested by France, Niger, Tunisia, Kenya and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The latter four countries are all currently non-permanent members of the top United Nations body.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had announced earlier in Paris that a request for a special meeting of the Council would be made after the “coup” in Mali, without specifying when it would convene.

There was no indication as to the chances of a joint declaration being adopted during this emergency meeting.

Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he had dismissed the transitional president and prime minister, tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August, triggering widespread international condemnation and the threat of sanctions. ― AFP