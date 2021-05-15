Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza

Mourners offer funeral prayers next to the bodies of Palestinians, including members of Abu Hatab family, who were killed amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, at the Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City May 15, 2021. ― Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

CAIRO, May 15 ― Egypt sent 10 ambulances into Gaza today to pick up casualties of Israeli bombardments for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, medical and security sources said.

The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise closed for five days over the Eid al-Fitr holiday and the weekend and is due to reopen on Monday.

A further five ambulances have been deployed to enter Gaza later and three Egyptian hospitals have been readied to provide treatment, the sources and local health officials said. ― Reuters