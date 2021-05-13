Russia records first cases of Indian Covid-19 variant

A woman wearing a face mask walks along Red Square in central Moscow January 12, 2021, amid the crisis linked with the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. — AFP pic

MOSCOW, May 13 ― Russia has recorded its first cases of the variant of Covid-19 first found in India, Kommersant newspaper reported today, citing authorities in the Ulyanovsk region.

The regional branch of consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it had recorded 16 cases of the variant among Indian students at Ulyanovsk State University, some 700 kilometres (435 miles) east of Moscow.

Dilyar Khakimov, an official at the watchdog, told Kommersant that the students had been put in self-isolation and were under medical observation.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova had previously said the country had not recorded any cases of the variant.

The World Health Organisation said on Monday that the coronavirus variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily.

India is in deep crisis in the current wave of Covid-19 infections with around 350,000 cases and 4,000 deaths being reported daily. ― Reuters