Seven killed, nine injured in landslides in Indonesia’s West Sumatra

JAKARTA, May 11 — Seven people were killed, nine others injured and one still missing in a landslides at a gold mining site on Monday in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province, Xinhua news agency quoted the national agency for disaster management’s spokesman Raditya Jati on Tuesday.

Quoting a report from Fikri, head of the emergency and logistics section of the local disaster management agency, Jati said the incident occurred after heavy rains fell on the Solok Selatan district from Sunday afternoon to the wee hours of Monday.

Jati said in a statement that the local rapid reaction team had recovered the bodies of the dead and the injured had been sent to a community health centre for treatment.

The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics said in the next three days there could be floods in several Indonesian provinces including those in the main islands of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua. — Bernama