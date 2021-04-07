Taiwan blasts ‘self-defeating’ China jet incursions

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said China's sending fighters to Taiwan was 'self-defeating'. — Reuters pic

TAIPEI, April 7 — Taiwan blasted China’s fighter jet incursions as “self-defeating” today as 15 more of Beijing’s planes crossed into the island’s air defence zone.

Taipei’s defence ministry said it scrambled aircraft to broadcast warning messages to the latest incursion, which included 12 Chinese fighters.

China has ramped up the use of such drills to record levels over the past year as a way to pile pressure on self-ruled Taiwan which it regards as its own territory.

Beijing has vowed to one day seize the island, by force if needed.

The latest incursion comes as Taiwan mourns its worst train crash in decades, an event that killed 50 people and prompted a rare message of condolence from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But Taiwanese foreign minister Joseph Wu accused Beijing on Wednesday of sending “very mixed signals” by offering sympathy for the train crash while buzzing the island with its fighters.

“I would say that the policy is self-defeating,” Wu told reporters.

“It’s not going to meet the purpose of the Chinese government whether they want to win hearts and minds of the Taiwanese people or they are going to intimidate the Taiwanese people,” he added.

Democratic and self-ruled Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China.

And the sabre-rattling has increased dramatically since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen won election in 2016, as she rejects the idea that the island is part of “one China”.

Last year, Chinese jets made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Some analysts and US military officials have warned tensions are now at their highest since the mid-1990s.

Wu said there was little sign China was willing to dial down its incursions since US President Joe Biden took office.

“If you count the number of the Chinese aircraft coming into our ADIZ for this year, it’s already a significant increase from the same period last year,” he said.

Taiwan’s ageing fighter fleet has suffered a string of fatal accidents in recent years as its air force is kept under constant pressure by China.

Last month, the air force temporarily grounded all aircraft for training and exercises after a pilot was killed and another went missing when their F-5E fighter jets had a suspected mid-air collision.

China has long used military and civilian vessels to encroach on the territories of its neighbours, dubbed “grey zone” tactics.

The Philippines has been rattled in recent weeks by the sudden appearance of more than 200 Chinese vessels off a disputed reef.

“The like-minded countries in this part of the world need to be aware of the expansionism of the Chinese government,” Wu warned. — AFP