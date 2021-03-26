Indonesia police probe suspicious package with wires attached

A police officer wearing a protective face mask gestures towards a colleague as they guard a highway checkpoint in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 26 — Indonesian police today were investigating a suspicious package found in Jakarta with wires attached to it though an officer said it was suspected to be a fake device.

“The device didn’t explode. It’s still being investigated. It’s suspected to be a fake bomb, because there are wires that aren’t connected,” said Jakarta police officer Tubagus Ade Hidayat.

The suspicious package was found in the Cipinang area of East Jakarta at around dawn, media said. — Reuters