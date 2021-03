The total number of Covid-19 cases in Poland has exceeded 1.8 million, including 45,997 deaths. — Reuters pic

WARSAW, March 10 — Poland reported 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases today, the highest number since November, data by health ministry showed, as the country grapples with its third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

