MOSCOW, Feb 2 — Russia today reported 16,643 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,701 in Moscow, taking the national case tally to 3,884,730 since the pandemic began.

Authorities reported 539 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 74,158. — Reuters