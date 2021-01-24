Mainland China reports 80 new Covid-19 cases vs 107 a day earlier

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a middle school student during a testing following a recent coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Xingtai, Hebei province, China January 6, 2021. — China Daily pic via Reuters

BEIJING, Jan 24 — Mainland China reported 80 new Covid-19 cases on Jan. 23, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said today.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 65 of the new cases were local infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 92 from 99 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 88,991, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,635. — Reuters