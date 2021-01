Trump urges Americans to be ‘united’ but doesn’t mention impeachment

US President Donald Trump speaks in a video message released via Twitter in Washington January 13, 2021. — Twitter handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 — President Donald Trump urged Americans to be “united” and avoid violence in his first comments after being impeached yesterday — while avoiding any mention of impeachment at all.

In the videotaped speech, Trump said he was “calling on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment and join together as one American people. Let us choose to move forward united for the good of our families.”

Repudiating his supporters who assaulted Congress a week ago, triggering his second impeachment in the House of Representatives, Trump said “there is never a justification for violence. No excuses, no exceptions: America is a nation of laws.”

“Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice,” he said. — AFP