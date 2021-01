US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 — President Donald Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington that lasts through January 24, the White House said, after authorities warned of security threats to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. — Reuters

MORE TO COME