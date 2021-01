The government’s current schedule is to vaccinate 135,000 people by the end of February with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. — Pool picture via Reuters

DUBLIN, Jan 6 — Ireland plans to vaccinate around 10,000 people per week with the Moderna vaccine, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said in a Twitter post today after Europe’s drug regulator gave the vaccine the green light.

The government’s current schedule is to vaccinate 135,000 people by the end of February with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the only Covid-19 vaccine currently approved for use in the country. — Reuters