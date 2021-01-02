Tokyo to request new emergency declaration as Covid-19 cases climb

People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, pray on the first day of the new year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo 2021. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 2 — The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will request the central government to declare a new state of emergency over a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the Nikkei newspaper reported today.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is set to meet Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday afternoon to make the request, Nikkei said, citing multiple sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resisted calls to reinstate a state of emergency, which the government instituted in April during an earlier wave of the pandemic.

New Covid-19 infections in Tokyo hit a record 1,337 on December 31. — Reuters