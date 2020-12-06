S. Korea to consider new curbs as Covid-19 cases hit nine-month high

A man wearing a face mask uses his mobile phone at a shopping mall amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Seoul, South Korea December 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Dec 6 — South Korea today reported 631 new coronavirus cases, the highest in nine months, ahead of an expected government decision on whether to further tighten social distancing curbs as health authorities struggle to contain a third wave of outbreaks.

After implementing tighter restrictions yesterday, the government is to decide today whether to impose new measures in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps.

The new cases bring the country's tally to 37,546, with 545 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.

Many of the recent cases have been centered in the capital city of Seoul, which yesterday launched unprecedented curfews, shuttering most establishments and shops at 9pm (1200 GMT) for two weeks and cutting back public transportation operations by 30 per cent in the evenings. — Reuters