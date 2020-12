Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a session on Covid-19 situation update at the House of Commons in London, Britain December 1, 2020. — UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor handout pic via Reuters LONDON, Dec 2 — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson today hailed UK approval for the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine as “fantastic” news that would help life get back to normal.

“It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again,” he said, after regulators gave the green light in a world first. — AFP