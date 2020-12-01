Turkey, Russia seal deal for Karabakh ‘peacekeeping centre’

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a news conference following talks in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. — Reuters pic ANKARA, Dec 1 — Turkey and Russia have agreed to monitor a truce over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region from a joint peacekeeping centre, Ankara’s defence ministry said today.

The deal comes after days of talks between Turkish and Russian officials about how the two regional powers would jointly implement a Moscow-brokered ceasefire signed this month between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Technical details for setting up the joint centre were concluded and an agreement was signed, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that it would begin work “as soon as possible.”

Turkey is a staunch ally of Azerbaijan and has fervently defended its right to take back the Nagorno-Karabakh lands Baku lost to ethnic Armenian separatists in a 1988-94 war.

The truce deal ended more than six weeks of fighting that claimed more than 1,400 lives and saw ethnic Armenians agree to withdraw from large parts of the contested region of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish parliament voted this month to deploy a mission to “establish a joint centre with Russia and to carry out the centre’s activities”.

The deployment is set to last a year and its size will be determined by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Russia has said repeatedly that Turkey will have no troops on the ground under the truce deal’s terms. — AFP