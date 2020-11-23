Joshua Wong says will plead guilty at Hong Kong protest trial

Pro-democracy activists (from left) Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong and arrive at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts in Hong Kong November 23, 2020. —— Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Nov 23 — Prominent democracy dissident Joshua Wong announced he and two other leading activists will plead guilty today at the opening of a trial over their involvement in last year's protests, adding he expects to be jailed.

Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of huge and often violent democracy rallies in which millions took to the streets last year.

Beijing and local authorities have refused demands for free elections and have responded with a growing crackdown against democracy supporters.

Wong, 24, is being prosecuted alongside two other well-known dissidents — Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow — over a protest which took place last summer outside the city police's headquarters.

“We three have decided to plead guilty to all charges,” Wong told reporters. “It will not be surprising if I am sent to immediate detention today.”

“We will continue to fight for freedom — and now is not the time for us to kowtow to Beijing and surrender,” he added. — AFP