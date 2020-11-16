Opposition candidate Sandu wins presidential run-off in Moldova

A woman wearing a face mask rides a trolleybus as a campaign poster of pro-European Moldovan presidential candidate Maia Sandu, leader of the Party of Action and Solidarity is reflected in the windscreen in Chisinau, November 13, 2020. — AFP pic

CHISINAU, Nov 16 — Opposition candidate Maia Sandu won presidential election run-off in Moldova, defeating pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon, preliminary results from the central election commission showed today.

The commission’s data showed Sandu had 57.74 per cent of votes and Dodon had 42.26 per cent after 99.95 per cent of ballots had been counted.

“Preliminary data is clear, they speak for themselves,” Vladimir Sarban, the commission’s deputy head, told a news conference.

He said the final results would be announced within five days. According to Moldova’s legislation, the Constitutional Court must approve the results.

Sandu, 48, has said she would secure more financial support from the EU as president. — Reuters