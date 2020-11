Amhara militia men, that combat alongside federal and regional forces against northern region of Tigray, receive training in the outskirts of the village of Addis Zemen, north of Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, November 10, 2020. — AFP pic ADDIS ABABA, Nov 13 — Ethiopia’s parliament has appointed a new head of Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today, as federal forces pressed a military offensive against leaders of the northern region whom the government accuses of treason and terrorism.

The announcement came a day after parliament stripped Tigray president Debretsion Gebremichael — who was elected in September and chairs the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — of immunity from prosecution. — Reuters