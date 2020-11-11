Myanmar opposition party says it will not recognise election

People wearing protective masks line up to cast their ballots for the general election at a polling station in Yangon, Myanmar November 8, 2020. — Reuters pic YANGON, Nov 11 — Myanmar’s military-backed opposition party said today it would not recognise an election held earlier this week and urged authorities to hold another vote.

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) said at a news conference the vote was conducted unfairly and the party had asked the election commission for a re-run.

The ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Aung San Suu Kyi, has established a clear lead in early results and the party has claimed victory overall, citing its own unofficial tally. — Reuters