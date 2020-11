A woman reacts during the celebrations of the Day of the Dead, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, at Penitencia cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil November 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

BRASILIA, Nov 9 — Brazil yesterday reported 128 new Covid-19 deaths and 10,554 new coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Since the start of the pandemic, 162,397 people have died in Brazil and more than 5.66 million have been infected with the virus, the data shows. — Reuters