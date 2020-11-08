Thai police use water cannon on protesters in Bangkok

Police use water cannons as demonstrators march to The Grand Palace to hand letters written to the king, as part of a rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand, November

BANGKOK, Nov 8 —- Thai police fired water cannons today at thousands of protesters who marched towards royal offices to deliver a demand for reform of the monarchy for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, witnesses said.

The protesters were blocked at a barricade of buses and barbed wire as they tried to march from Democracy Monument towards the Royal Household Bureau. Police fired water cannon to try to stop them, but some managed to get through to the area known as Sanam Luang, next to the Grand Palace. — Reuters