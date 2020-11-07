How the Barcelona 2017 attacks happened

Three attackers who were shot dead in Cambrils on the night of the attack in Barcelona are caught on a petrol station's CCTV just hours before the attack, in this still frame taken dated August 17, 2017. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Nov 7 — Three years after the deadly attacks that killed 16 people in Barcelona and a nearby seaside town, the surviving members of the jihadist cell go on trial in Spain on Tuesday.

Although the six men who carried out the attacks were shot dead by police, the trial centres on the role of the three men who helped them.

On the eve of the trial, here is an outline of the events before, during and after the attacks.

Early 2016: Ripoll

The jihadist cell is formed in Ripoll, a sleepy town at the foot of the Pyrenees in northern Catalonia after Abdelbaki Es Satty, a 44-year-old Moroccan imam, manages to radicalise a dozen young men, among them brothers from four different families.

August 16: Alcanar

Just before midnight, an explosion occurs in a house they were using as an operational base in Alcanar, a seaside town between Barcelona and Valencia.

Two people are killed and seven injured, one seriously. Among the dead is the imam, while the blast also injures Mohamed Houli Chemlal, the main defendant in the trial.

The cell had been preparing explosives for bigger attacks on places like Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica.

Media reports initially put the incident down to a gas explosion and police only connected the two incidents after the Barcelona attack.

August 17: Barcelona

The Alcanar explosion forces the cell to quickly improvise a new plan.

At around 4.45pm, a white van driven by 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub speeds along a 500-metre (yard) stretch of the pedestrianised walkway in the middle of Las Ramblas, the famous avenue which is the heart of Barcelona, killing 14 people and wounding more than 100 others.

Abandoning the vehicle, he flees on foot and heads to the city’s university district, where he fatally stabs a man in his 30s to steal his car.

Among the victims are Spaniards but also visitors from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Portugal and the United States.

August 18: Cambrils

More than seven hours later, another five cell members drive a car into pedestrians walking along the seafront in Cambrils, a popular seaside town 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Barcelona.

They crash into a police checkpoint then jump out of the vehicle armed with knives and an axe. Running down the promenade, one stabs a woman who later dies before they are all shot dead by police.

August 21: Subirats

On the run, Abouyaaqoub is found by police in Subirats, a winegrowing area 30 kilometres west of Barcelona. Armed with knives and daggers and a fake suicide belt, he threatens to blow himself up before being shot dead by police. — AFP