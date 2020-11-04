Italy to impose anti-virus night curfew

A customer has her temperature checked at a shopping mall ahead of weekend closure of shopping centres, a measure imposed by the Lombardy region to curb the coronavirus disease infections, in Milan, Italy, October 23, 2020. — Reuters pic

ROME, Nov 4 — Italy’s prime minister has signed a decree to enforce a nationwide night curfew from 10pm tomorrow to stop the resurgence of coronavirus, media reported.

Giuseppe Conte was expected to detail other anti-virus measures, such as shutting shopping centres, which will remain in force until December 3.

The reports say that Italy’s 20 regions will be classed with a three-tier system — red, orange and green — with the red states facing the most restrictive measures.

The curfew will run from 10pm until 5am across the country.

The regionalised approach means Conte’s government is resisting a blanket nationwide lockdown approach, which has been adopted by countries including France, Ireland and England.

Over the last week, Italy has been hit by a series of fairly small but sometimes violent demonstrations in cities against previously announced shutdown measures, such as the closure of bars and restaurants. — AFP