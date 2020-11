Residents through a contamination booth as they arrive to pray at their relatives’ grave ahead of a weeklong closure of cemeteries on the annual observance of All Saints’ Day in Manila October 28, 2020. — AFP pic

MANILA, Nov 3 — The Philippine health ministry today recorded 1,772 new coronavirus infections and 49 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 387,161 while deaths have reached 7,318. The Philippines has the second highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths in South-east Asia after Indonesia. — Reuters