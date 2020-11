An official (left) stops motorists at a checkpoint as officials enforce government face mask regulations amid the Covid-19 pandemic at a beach in Banda Aceh October 31, 2020. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Nov 3 — Indonesia reported 2,973 new coronavirus cases today, taking the total number of infections to 418,375, data from the country’s health ministry showed.

It also reported 102 additional deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 14,146.

The Indonesia Medical Association (IDI) said earlier today that 161 doctors, including nine dentists, had died from the virus in the March-October period. — Reuters