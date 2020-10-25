Indonesia reports 3,732 new coronavirus infections, 94 deaths

The data showed that the country had 94 additional deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 13,299. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Oct 25 — Indonesia reported 3,732 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, official data from the health ministry showed, taking the country’s total number of cases to 389,712.

The data showed that the country had 94 additional deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 13,299.

The government of Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta said in a statement earlier on Sunday that it will extend mass social restriction measures introduced to curb the spread of the virus until Nov 8. — Reuters