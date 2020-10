The total number of cases in Hungary rose to 59,247. — AFP pic

BUDAPEST, Oct 25 — Hungary reported 3,149 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, its highest single-day tally and jumping above 3,000 for the first time, the government said.

The total number of cases rose to 59,247 in the country of 10 million, with 35 new deaths taking that total to 1,425. — Reuters