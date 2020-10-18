Swiss impose mask order for indoor public spaces

Spikes in Covid-19 cases are being seen all over the world, leading to heightened measures. — Reuters pic

BERN, Oct 18 — The Swiss government said today it was making the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces compulsory under new measures introduced after a “worrying” rise in coronavirus infections.

It said gatherings of more than 15 people in public would also be banned under the rules to take effect tomorrow, while service in restaurants and bars would be restricted to seated customers only.

“The sharp increase in the number of contaminations in recent days is worrying. Indeed, it concerns all age groups and all cantons,” the government said in a statement. — AFP