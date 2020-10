Philippines now has a total of 356,618 cases and 6,652 deaths. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Oct 18 — The Philippines’ health ministry today reported 2,379 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 50 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 356,618 cases and 6,652 deaths.

It also said 14,941 more individuals had recovered from Covid-19, bringing total recoveries to 310,158. — Reuters