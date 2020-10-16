Sarkozy charged with ‘conspiracy’ over Libyan financing

French prosecutors said today that they had slapped criminal conspiracy charges on former president Nicolas Sarkozy over claims he used Libyan cash for his 2007 election campaign. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 16 — French prosecutors said today that they had slapped criminal conspiracy charges on former president Nicolas Sarkozy over claims he used Libyan cash for his 2007 election campaign.

The charge for “membership in a criminal conspiracy” was brought on Monday, the prosecutors told AFP.

It adds to charges lodged in 2018 of “passive corruption,” “benefitting from embezzled public funds” and “illegal campaign financing” for which Sarkozy already faces trial.

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, has denied any wrongdoing, saying on his Facebook page today that his “innocence had been tarnished” by the charges, without “even the slightest proof”.

Prosecutors suspect that Sarkozy and his associates received millions of euros from the regime of former strongman Muammar Gaddafi to help finance his election bid. — AFP