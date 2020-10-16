Iran condemns new stray fire from Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting

A rocket case is seen after recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 7, 2020. — Reuters pic

TEHRAN, Oct 16 — Iran issued a new warning to neighbouring Armenia and Azerbaijan today after stray fire from their conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region wounded one person on the Iranian side of the border.

“If there is any repetition of such fire, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not remain indifferent,” foreign ministry spokesman Said Khatibzadeh tweeted, without specifying which side Tehran held responsible for the latest fire.

A total of 10 rockets hit villages in the Iranian border county of Khoda Afarin, wounding one person and destroying a building, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.

The county in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province borders Armenian-controlled territory in Azerbaijan adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh which has seen fighting in the deadly flare-up that broke out late last month.

In the first week of the fighting, mortar rounds repeatedly strayed across the border, with one wounding a six-year-old child.

The mortar fire prompted Khatibzadeh to warn that “any intrusion upon our country’s territory by either side of the conflict is intolerable.”

Armenia and Azerbaijan have for decades been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnically Armenian region of Azerbaijan which broke away from Baku in a 1990s war that claimed the lives of some 30,000 people.

Both sides have defied international calls for a ceasefire and accused the other of starting the new flare-up that has seen the heaviest fighting since a 1994 truce. — AF{