Another Thai protest leader arrested after defiant call

Student leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul confronts riot police during a mass rally to call for ouster of the government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand September 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, Oct 15 — Another leader of Thai anti-government protests was arrested today after she vowed to push ahead with a demonstration in defiance of an emergency decree banning meetings of more than four people, video on social media showed.

Images showed student leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul being taken away in a wheelchair as she gave the three-fingered salute of pro-democracy campaigners. She had said a protest would take place at 4pm (0900 GMT) despite the decree.

Police made no immediate comment. They earlier arrested two other protest leaders as they cleared demonstrators gathered at Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's office to demand his removal. — Reuters