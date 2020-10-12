Netanyahu says he and Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to meet soon

File picture shows Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain?s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani prior to signing the Abraham Accords with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, September 15, 2020. — Reuters pic

JERUSALEM, Oct 12 — Israel’s cabinet approved a normalisation deal with the United Arab Emirates today and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince had agreed in a phone call to meet soon.

The US-brokered “treaty of peace” with the Gulf Arab country broke new diplomatic ground in the region, where concern over Iran is high, even as Palestinians condemned the pact as betrayal of their quest for statehood in Israeli-occupied land.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan tweeted today that he and Netanyahu had discussed strengthening bilateral ties and the prospects for peace in the region.

In an official statement that coincided with an Israeli cabinet vote approving the Sept. 15 agreement with the UAE, Netanyahu said he and the crown prince would meet “soon”, and had extended invitations to visit each other’s countries. — Reuters