White House Chief of Staff sees potential for coronavirus aid deal

The lights are on in the White House as US President Donald Trump continues hospitalised at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Washington, US, October 5, 2020. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 — White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said today there is still potential to reach agreement with US lawmakers on more economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic, and that President Donald Trump is committed to getting the deal done.

Trump has been receiving treatment for Covid-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington since last Friday, and Meadows has been working with him at the hospital.

Meadows told Fox News he has been in constant contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin regarding negotiations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “to try to make sure that we can try to find a way to move forward.”

“I do think that there is the potential for a deal as long as politics do not get in the way again,” Meadows said. — Reuters